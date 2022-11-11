Impact of Bharat Jodo: Cong on PM's south India visit

Impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra already being felt: Congress's dig at PM's visit to 4 southern states

Modi is on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 18:45 ist
"PM is now on a 2-day visit of 4 South Indian states that the Yatra has been through. There will undoubtedly be big photo-ops for camera-jeevi. But no antics can match the connect from walking with and LISTENING to the people," Ramesh said. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress took a dig on Friday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to four southern states, saying the impact of the opposition party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is already being felt, but no antics can match the connection established with people by walking with and listening to them.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday, during which he would attend several events and launch development initiatives.

Also Read — SC has not acted in consonance with spirit of India: Congress on early release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins

Taking a dig at his visit, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the foot march taken out by the party from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, is already being felt.

"PM is now on a 2-day visit of 4 South Indian states that the Yatra has been through. There will undoubtedly be big photo-ops for camera-jeevi. But no antics can match the connect from walking with and LISTENING to the people," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders and workers, embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7. The yatra has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is currently in Maharashtra.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Jairam Ramesh
India Politics
BJP
Congress 
India News

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 