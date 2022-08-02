BJP MP demands including Bhojpuri in Eighth Schedule

In 1st Lok Sabha speech, BJP MP 'Nirahua' demands including Bhojpuri in Eighth Schedule

He said Bhojpuri traces its roots to at least 1,000 years in history

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 17:30 ist
Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'. Credit: PTI photo

BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' Tuesday made a strong pitch in the Lok Sabha for the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the list of official languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

In his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, Yadav said Bhojpuri was spoken in 16 countries and the 'Geet Gawai' tradition has been recognised by the UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage at the request of Mauritius.

Yadav, who won the Lok Sabha bypoll from Azamgarh in June, slammed the previous UPA government for making "false" assurances on including Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule.

He said Bhojpuri traces its roots to at least 1,000 years in history and so far 16 private member Bills have been introduced in Parliament to include it in the eighth schedule.

"Now, we have Narendra Modi as prime minister who is known to make the impossible possible. I am confident that the government will take steps to include Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule," said Yadav, a popular Bhojpuri actor-singer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Parliament
Bhojpuri

What's Brewing

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 