In its second term in Uttar Pradesh, BJP eyes more districts to rename

The demand to rechristen districts in Uttar Pradesh named after Muslim rulers has cropped up again after BJP's massive win in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

Within days of the installation of CM Yogi Adityanath's second government, a BJP Lok Sabha member shot off a letter to the chief minister, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed 'Panchal Nagar' .

''Farrukhabad, since ancient times, had been the capital of the Panchal region. It was also the place where various Jain and Buddhist monks had delivered sermons,'' Mukesh Rajput, BJP's MP from the district, said in his letter.

He claimed that Mughal ruler Farrukhshier had changed the name of the district in 1714 to "destroy Indian culture" and renaming it is necessary to "preserve our age-old Indian culture".

According to the leaders of the BJP and some saffron outfits, more such demands could crop up in the days to come. ''In its first term, the UP government changed the names of some districts. In its second term, more names will be changed,'' a senior state BJP leader told DH.

Adityanath, in his first stint as CM, had rechristened Faizabad railway station as Ayodhya Cantt. He had hinted at changing the name of Badaun district as Vedamau. ''This land (Badayun) was famous for the study of the Vedas in ancient times. Maharshi Bhagirathi had also prayed here and it was Bhagirathi who had brought Ganga to this land,'' he had said.

Sources said that saffron outfits would press the state government to change the names of Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad and Mainpuri. There were proposals to change the names of Ghazipur and Basti districts during Adityanath's first term. The government had at first renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya.

''There are proposals to rechristen Sultanpur as Kush Bhavanpur, Aligarh as Harigarh, Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar, Firozabad as Chandra Nagar and Mirzapur as Vindhya Dham," said the BJP leader.

Besides, saffron outfits have also demanded to rechristen Agra as Agravan and Muzaffarnagar as Luxmi Nagar. Miyanganj, a town in the state's Unnao district, is also likely to be christened as Mayaganj. There was also a proposal to change the name of Aligarh district to Harigarh. Similarly, a proposal to rename Mainpuri district as 'Mayan Nagar' was also sent to the state government.

