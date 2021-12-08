In land of Krishna, Yogi again rakes up 'kabristan'

In land of Krishna, UP CM Yogi Adityanath likens rivals to 'Kansa', once again rakes up 'kabristan'

Adityanath said that the construction of Ram Temple could start only as there was a BJP government at the Centre and the state

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 08 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 15:45 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI file photo

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sought to compare the regimes of his rivals in Uttar Pradesh to that of 'Kansa', the mythical tyrant ruler of Mathura, who had imprisoned his sister Devki and killed her six children before being killed by Lord Krishna, and said that the construction of Ram Temple could start only as there was a BJP government at the Centre and the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Mathura, known as the 'Braj Bhoomi' (land of Krishna), Adityanath also once again raked up kabristan and said that the previous spent the public money on building boundary walls around graveyards. "This government is spending the same money on development of places of religious importance," he added.

Read | 'BJP's sun is certain to set,' says Akhilesh in SP-RLD rally

"It then seemed as if Kansa was ruling Mathura....criminal elements enjoyed patronage then," the chief minister remarked.

"The construction of the Ram Temple was on in Ayodhya.....did you expect the Congress or BSP to build the same.....as far as babua (Akhilesh Yadav) is concerned, he would have ordered firing on those constructing the Ram Temple," Adityanath said.

He also accused his rivals of supporting the rioters. "Those who support the rioters, do not like the developmental works of the government," Adityanath added. On Tuesday, prime minister Narenda Modi had accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav of being sympathetic to the terrorists.

Earlier also Adityanath had compared Akhilesh with Jinnah and called SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav as Akhilesh's 'abbajaan'.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Indian Politics
BJP
Samajwadi Party

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 