In past 1 year, 7 MLAs quit BJP-led ruling Tripura alliance

The exodus of at least seven MLAs in the past one year has become a worry for the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance in poll-bound Tripura amid growing calls for unity of the Opposition parties.
What has added to the worry of both BJP and IPFT is that the MLAs, who quit the ruling parties, blamed the coalition government for failing to fulfill the promises it made before coming to power for the first time in Tripura in 2018.
“People voted us to power because we made a lot of promises. In the past four years as a minister, I have also reminded the Centre and BJP leaders about the promises we made. But the promises for the welfare of the people have still remained unfulfilled,” Mevar Kumar Jamatia, former minister and a prominent leader of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) said on Tuesday after resigning as an MLA.
Jamatia, who was reportedly disappointed after he was not given ministerial berth, is the third IPFT MLA to resign in one year. Jamatia is likely to join TIPRA Motha, a forum of regional political parties led by Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma.
