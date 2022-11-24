Independent MLAs may gain importance in case of hung Assembly in Himachal Pradesh

As many political analysts have predicted chances of a hung Assembly in Himachal Pradesh, rebels of the Congress and BJP, who contested as independent candidates, have started forming pressure groups to capitalise on the situation. This time, around 21 rebels are in the fray.

According to News 18 report, if these candidates win in their respective seats, they may play an imperative role in the formation of the government in case of a hung Assembly. Meetings between independent candidates have attracted media’s attention.

According to sources, three independent candidates—Kirpal Singh Parmar (Fatehpur), Manohar Dhiman (Indora) and Sanjay Prashar (Jaswan Pragpur)—recently held a meeting in Dharamshala to discuss the poll results.

Rebels contesting in the Kangra and Manali-Kullu belts are predicted to be spoilsports, which may prove to be a big blow for the BJP and Congress candidates.

Back in 1988, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a hung Assembly as no party was able to get a clear mandate. Many political analysts are predicting that history might repeat itself this time, which would elevate the importance of independent MLAs.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections took place on November 12, 2022 and the results will be out on December 8, 2022.