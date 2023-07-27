I.N.D.I.A bloc Opposition MPs to visit Manipur on July 29-30

A delegation of I.N.D.I.A MPs will visit Manipur this weekend to get first-hand knowledge of the situation in the violence-hit northeastern state, as the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government will come up in Lok Sabha next week.

The initial plan was to send Chief Ministers from 10 states ruled by non-NDA to Manipur but the "logistics nightmare" about such a visit prompted the I.N.D.I.A parties to send a delegation of MPs to the state hit by ethnic violence since May 3.

Sources said the MPs will travel to relief camps and violence-hit areas on July 29 and 30. The visit comes against the backdrop of the Opposition demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a statement in Parliament on the Manipur issue followed by a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Hibi Eden and Dean Kuriakose, Trinamool Congress delegation led by Derek O'Brien and Left delegation, including MPs John Brittas and Binoy Viswam, among others have already visited the state.

Separately, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Modi, accusing him of not speaking in Parliament but making political speeches in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Modi had attacked the Congress during his programmes in Rajasthan on Thursday.

"Today, people have become aware and they will fight and continue to do so... This means you do not want to talk in Parliament - the temple of democracy, and want to give a political speech in Rajasthan while opening new medical colleges," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Kharge also asked suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh to continue his protest but not to sit overnight. He said he could end his protest every day when the Parliament's proceedings are adjourned.

Singh agreed to Kharge's suggestion and said he would follow the Leader of Opposition's instructions. Singh, accompanied by Opposition MPs, are sitting in Parliament in protest against his suspension from Rajya Sabha as well as demanding Modi's statement on Manipur.