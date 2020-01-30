India hails postponement of voting on CAA in EU parliament as 'diplomatic victory'

India on Wednesday hailed the postponement of the voting in European Parliament on its new Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a "diplomatic victory".

Government sources in New Delhi said that the "friends of India" had "prevailed over" the "friends of Pakistan" in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Strenuous efforts of outgoing British Member of European Parliament, Shaffaq Mohammed, to have a resolution passed by the European Parliament against India on the penultimate day before Brexit had beeb "defeated", government sources said.

They added that the CAA was an "internal matter" of India and had been adopted through "a due process" and "through democratic means".

New Delhi also stated that it would expect that its perspectives on the matter would be understood by "all objective and fair-minded" members of European Parliament.