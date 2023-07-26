I.N.D.I.A MPs to wear black in Parliament on Thursday

I.N.D.I.A MPs to wear black in Parliament on July 27

The leaders are also likely to meet at 10 am on July 27 to discuss further floor strategy.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 19:35 ist
Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

I.N.D.I.A MPs will come to Parliament wearing black on Thursday, as they plan to intensify their protest against the Modi government on the ethnic violence in Manipur and demand that the Prime Minister make a statement on the situation in the north-eastern state.

Amid speculation that the government may bring a Bill to replace an ordinance that took away the Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats, the AAP, Congress, JD(U) and RJD have issued a whip to their Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House. The BRS, which is not part of I.N.D.I.A, has also issued a whip asking its MPs to vote against the bill.

Sources said all I.N.D.I.A MPs have been asked to wear black to Parliament as the Opposition plans a big protest on Thursday. Also, the leaders are meeting at 10 AM to discuss further floor strategy.

India News
Indian Politics
I.N.D.I.A
NDA
Parliament
Manipur
manipur violence

