India Political Updates: Congress fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam in Gujarat polls
updated: Nov 14 2022, 09:00 ist
Track political updates from India here.
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru
Delhi | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to India’s first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van. pic.twitter.com/F1TdLYw1D3
Congress will have three more state specific ‘yatras’ in Tripura, West Bengal and Bihar parallel to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra to energise the cadre even as senior leaders highlight that the Rahul Gandhi-led initiative is bringing warring factions in states on a common platform and burying their differences.
Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
The candidates named in the fifth list were Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel from Morbi, Jivan Kumbharvadiya from Jamnagar Rural, Chhattarsinh Gunjariya from Dhrangadhra, Mansukhbhai Kalariya from Rajkot West and Divyesh Chavda from Gariadhar.
Congress fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam in Gujarat polls
The Congress on Sunday released two lists of 39 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding Jignesh Mevani from the Vadgam constituency.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani had won from Vadgam seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in 2017 as Independent candidate.
Nadda holds meeting on Gujarat, MCD elections
BJPPresident J.P. Nadda in view of assembly elections in Gujarat and civic polls in Delhi held a meeting with party's General Secretaries at party headquarters here on Sunday.