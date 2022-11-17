India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Patur in Maharashtra’s Akola
India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Patur in Maharashtra’s Akola
updated: Nov 17 2022, 08:20 ist
Will caste census open a Pandora’s box for Nitish in Bihar?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while lauding the Supreme Court ruling, was arguably the first leader from the Hindi heartland to demand that the 50 per cent reservation ceiling be raised. He also pitched for a fresh caste census. For, only a fresh caste census will estimate the population of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Castes (OBCs), and Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), which together constitute a large chunk of the population (nearly 85 per cent) compared to the upper castes (around 15 per cent).
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Where does Congress stand?
Ahead of the polls, India Today has colourfully described Gujarat as a "state of war", and considering the high stakes the assessment is not too far off. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf - and the western state that has often been called the "laboratory of Hindutva" - has been a BJP stronghold for the last 27 years but it used to be a Congress bastion at one time due to the likes of Mahatma Gandhi hailing from Gujarat.
However, currently, the grand old party seems to be conspicuously missing from the picture, with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP leading a far more aggressive campaign against the saffron party in their own backyard and even telling the public not to vote for Congress in the upcoming election. The Delhi chief minister urged people "not to waste their votes" and claimed that Congress was collapsing completely.
But, does absence equal inaction? Those within the Congress would disagree.
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Patur in Maharashtra’s Akola