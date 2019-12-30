Indian politics in 2019: An ode to the year that wasn't

Indian saw major crests and troughs in 2019 that kept the political pot boiling.

On the national front, we saw a number of significant updates -- the scrapping of Article 370 that accorded special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state, the turmoil that followed, the passing of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the turmoil that followed, the SC delivering the Ayodhya verdict, the economic slowdown, the unemployment crisis, to name a few.

Regionally, the seemingly never-ending political drama that ensued in Karnataka and Maharashtra saw massive rejig of governments and alliances.

2019 defined the political volatility of the states and gave the Centre's bold decision-making spree a push.