India's borders will remain intact under Modi: Nadda

India's borders will remain intact under Narendra Modi's leadership: BJP chief J P Nadda

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 16 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 20:11 ist
PTI photo

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 'Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-offs at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said during the de-escalation process a violent clash took place with Chinese Army on Monday night.

Follow live updates on the LAC faceoff here

"Indian Army gave a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised," he said. "We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take any adverse (sic)," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Nadda
India
China
Ladakh
Narendra Modi
Line of Actual Control

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 