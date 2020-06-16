India's borders will remain intact under Narendra Modi's leadership: BJP chief J P Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 'Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-offs at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said during the de-escalation process a violent clash took place with Chinese Army on Monday night.

"Indian Army gave a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised," he said. "We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take any adverse (sic)," he said.