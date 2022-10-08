Insult to say Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor will be controlled by Gandhis: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are people of stature and it is an insult to say that they will be remote controlled by the Gandhis.

"They are people of stature and understanding. Either Kharge or Shashi Tharoor cannot be remote controlled. It is an insult to both of them to say so," Gandhi told a press conference when asked about allegations that whoever wins will be remote controlled by the Gandhis.

He also said the question of who will be Karnataka Chief Minister will be best answered by the state president and CLP leader.

"Congress has a role in Karnataka and I am pretty certain Congress will win Karnataka hands down," he said.

Asked why he didn't contest the presidential election, he said the reasons were well described in his resignation letter in 2019 as Congress president.

He also said he is not against corporates or business, but is against monopolisation of businesses.

He said no CM can say no to Rs 60,000 crore investment in a state. He said he will oppose Congress government in Rajasthan only if it goes against rules to support Adani.