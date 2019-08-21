INX Media case: PC fails to get immediate relief in SC

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday failed to get any immediate relief in the INX media case, as the Supreme Court directed for placing his petition against the rejection of anticipatory bail before the Chief Justice of India.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Ajay Rastogi declined to pass any order on a plea by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of Chidambaram to grant him protection till the matter was for listed for consideration.

"We are ordering for placing the matter before the CJI," Justice Ramana said.

The court told the counsel to complete all formalities with regard to the filing of the special leave petition against the Delhi High Court's order of August 20.

The court said that the matter would be placed before the CJI during the lunchtime as he was presiding over a Constitution bench to hear the Ayodhya dispute case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea for any immediate relief to the petitioner saying that this was a case of "money laundering of monumental magnitude".

Sibal, for his part, said that the petitioner had been granted protection in the matter since January 25, which stood withdrawn after the dismissal of anticipatory bail petition.

He said the order was passed at 3.20 pm on Tuesday. The petitioner approached the Supreme Court, which told him to mention the matter on Wednesday.

"All I want is that this matter should be heard and till that time, the petitioner should not be arrested," Sibal pleaded before the bench.

The court, however, directed to place the matter before CJI for urgent consideration.

In his petition filed on Wednesday, Chidambaram contended that the High Court failed to appreciate that, after 10 years and based on alleged ‘oral source information’, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 against four companies, Karti Chidambaram (i.e. the petitioner’s son), “unknown officers/officials of the Ministry of Finance” and other unknown persons under Section 120B read with Section 420 IPC and Section 8, 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The petitioner was not named as an accused or suspect; there is not even any allegation against him in the body of the said FIR," he said.

Chidambaram insisted that the HC failed to appreciate that the FIR was baseless, politically motivated and an act of vendetta against him and his son because he is a vocal critic and opponent of the present central government both inside Parliament and outside.

He said, "the observation that the petitioner is the kingpin i.e. the key conspirator, in this case, is completely baseless and supported by no material whatsoever."

He said he simply approved the unanimous recommendation of the FIPB which was chaired by Secretary, Economic Affairs and consisted of five other Secretaries to the Government of India.

Challenging the validity of the High Court's order, he said there was no possibility of him fleeing the process of law, tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses.