'Is he God or superhuman?' Mamata attacks PM Modi for predicting BJP's victory in West Bengal

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for predicting the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked whether he was God or a superhuman to make such a claim.

“Do you (Modi) think that you are God or a superhuman? What do you think of yourself?” asked Mamata during a rally in the Khanakul area of Hooghly district.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo’s comments come a day after Modi said that he would attend the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in Bengal and request the said government to implement the Centre’s PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme at the earliest.

The Prime Minister had also taken potshots at Mamata by referring to some TMC leaders saying that she might contest from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that it shows that Mamata had accepted her defeat.

Without directly mentioning the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and its founder Abbas Siddiqui, the TMC supremo alleged that the BJP was “paying a person” to eat into Muslim votes.

“There is a new person who is getting paid by the BJP to split the minority votes. He makes communal remarks but will not be successful,” said Mamata.

She further alleged that the Election Commission was transferring police officers in Bengal under the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at another rally in Pursuarah in the district, the TMC supremo warned the BJP against thinking that she can be easily ousted from power.

“BJP, be absolutely clear about it. Unless I decide to leave, it is not that easy to oust me,” said Mamata.

She mocked the BJP for its slogan of “ashol parivartan” (real change) and said that “parivartan” is actually the TMC’a slogan.

“The BJP is saying that there is no development in Bengal and hence ‘parivartan’ is necessary here. Let me remind you, ‘parivartan’ is our slogan,” said Mamata.