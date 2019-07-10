Javadekar slams Congress for disturbing Rajya Sabha

Slamming Congress for disrupting Rajya Sabha on Karnataka political crises, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Opposition Party was not letting the House function over its internal problems in Karnataka.

"Congress is disturbing the House even after the massive loss in the elections and after a decisive mandate they, as well as everybody, is expected (to ensure) that the Houses run smoothly," he told reporters here.

"Now they are raising the issue of a state which is not allowed here. They are charging that the BJP is poaching, but actually it is the Congress which is doing all kinds of efforts," he said.

Javadekar accused the Congress of offering ministerial berths to rebel MLAs and giving other "lollipops".

It is an internal party problem as those MLAs who have resigned have blamed their own leadership, Javadekar said.

Congress members on Wednesday disrupted proceedings in the Upper House for the second day over the Karnataka crisis and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise its coalition government with the JD(S) there.