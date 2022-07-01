JD(S) & Akali Dal to support NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

In further setback for the Opposition, JD(S) and Akali Dal on Friday pledged support for NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu as the votes for her rival Yashwant Sinha dwindled.

With this, Murmu is likely to get at least 6.35 lakh votes in an electoral college of 10.86 lakh without counting Shiv Sena votes as against Sinha, who could manage to get at least 4.01 lakh.

Another Opposition ally JMM is yet to declare its stand as the NDA choice, a tribal woman, has put them in a spot. It has hinted that it may finally support Murmu, as the tribal dominated JMM does not want to be seen as opposing Murmu.

Murmu's vote could further increase if she gets the whole of Sena votes, and in that scenario, her tally could touch 6.66 lakh or 61.41 per cent of the total votes.

BJP chief J P Nadda spoke to JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda following which he pledged support for Murmu, sources said.

The decision of the JD(S) has put its two MLAs in Kerala, who are part of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), in a difficult situation. On Thursday itself, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy indicated that his party will support Murmu.

JD(S) has two MLAs in Kerala -- Power Minister K Krishnankutty and former Minister Mathew T Thomas. On Thursday, DH reported that the JD(S) MLAs in Kerala are likely to vote for the opposition's Presidential candidate only in order to protect the interest of the LDF.

Akali Dal, which had quit the NDA over farmers laws, announced its support after BJP president J P Nadda reached out to party chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday to seek support for Murmu. Badal also met Murmu at a guest house in Chandigarh along with senior leaders.

Badal told reporters in Chandigarh, "We have unanimously decided to support Droupadi Murmu for the post of the President."

He said Akali Dal has "many differences with the BJP" but this issue is of a "woman who belongs to a poor family and she is getting an opportunity to become the President".

"Keeping our political differences aside, we have decided to choose the right path. The Akali Dal's history says that it always fought for the poor, minorities and the weaker section. After considering for almost three hours, we (in the core committee meeting) unanimously decided that we will support Murmuji," he added.

Badal also said that his party can never support a candidate backed by the Congress.