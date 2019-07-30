J&K: Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC

A soldier was killed in fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of a sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Army, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said 34-year-old Naik Krishan Lal was killed when Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian posts in Sunderbani sector along the LoC.

Naik Krishan Lal, who belonged to Ghagriyal, Khour in Akhnoor district of Jammu is survived by his wife Shashi Devi.

“Pakistani troops also suffered casualties and heavy damage to their posts in retaliatory action by the Indian army,” the PRO said.

In a separate incident, two civilians were injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anush Garg said two civilians received minor injuries in Pakistani firing.

Reports said that people rushed inside their homes after heavy firing and shelling started in Batpora-Baghbella area in Karnah, 200 km from here, at around 2:30 pm.

All the shops, business establishments and schools were immediately closed and people rushed towards their homes. Reports said that the sound of shelling was even heard at the Kupwara district headquarters.

Border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's pre-emptive airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

On Sunday night, a 12-day-old baby was killed in heavy mortar shelling and firing by Pakistan army along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch district. Earlier on July 27, a soldier was killed in a similar incident in the Machil sector of Kupwara.

There is 198 km IB and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.