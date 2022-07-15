Jolt to Akhilesh as SBSP to vote for Murmu in Prez poll

Jolt to Akhilesh Yadav as SBSP to vote for Droupadi Murmu in presidential election

The announcement by SBSP is a major jolt for the Samajwadi Party which has been losing its allies

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 15 2022, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 12:49 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha flashes the victory sign during a press conference, at SP headquarters in Lucknow. Credit: PTI

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced that he and his party MLAs will vote for the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The announcement by SBSP is a major jolt for the Samajwadi Party which has been losing its allies. 

Rajbhar said that he had taken the decision after talking to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also read: Cars rev up rift between Samajwadi Party & its allies

"I have informed Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath about my decision," he added.

Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, who is also a SBSP MLA, said that he will also vote for Droupadi Murmu.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
SBSP
India News
Akhilesh Yadav
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

A visit to Canberra's breathtaking National Arboretum

A visit to Canberra's breathtaking National Arboretum

 