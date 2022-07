Jolt to Akhilesh Yadav as SBSP to vote for Droupadi Murmu in presidential election

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced that he and his party MLAs will vote for the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The announcement by SBSP is a major jolt for the Samajwadi Party which has been losing its allies.

Rajbhar said that he had taken the decision after talking to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have informed Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath about my decision," he added.

Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, who is also a SBSP MLA, said that he will also vote for Droupadi Murmu.