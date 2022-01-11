Jolt to UP BJP as Swami Prasad Maurya joins SP

Jolt to UP BJP as Swami Prasad Maurya joins hands with Akhilesh Yadav

He won the Padrauna seat on a BJP ticket in 2017 and was made Labour Minister

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 11 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 16:04 ist
In his resignation letter, he said that he was upset at the sidelining of Dalits and weaker sections of society. Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

In a major jolt to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from office on Tuesday.

His daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a BJP MP from Badaun.

Sources said that Swami Prasad Maurya was likely to join Samajwadi Party.

In his resignation letter, he said that he was upset at the sidelining of Dalits and weaker sections of society.

He had been upset because his son Utkarsh Maurya had not been "suitably accommodated" in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Swami Prasad Maurya, once one of the senior-most leader in the Bahujan Samaj Party, had joined the BJP just before the 2017 Assembly elections.

He won the Padrauna seat on a BJP ticket in 2017 and was made Labour Minister.

Sources close to Swami Prasad Maurya said that Sanghmitra Maurya would remain in BJP "for the time being".

Swami Prasad Maurya resignation and his likely joining the Samajwadi Party is a major jolt for the BJP since he remains popular in his community.

Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
UP Polls
UP Elections
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Samajwadi Party

