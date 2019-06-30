Journos locked up in hospital ward during Yogi's visit

Dozens of scribes were allegedly locked up inside the emergency ward of the Moradabad district hospital on Sunday by the district officials during Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's visit apparently to prevent them from asking questions about the pathetic state of health sciences in the state.

According to the sources the scribes were locked up on the orders of the district magistrate RK Singh though he denied the allegations.

The scribes said that an SHO was deployed along with cops to ensure that they remained confined to the ward until the CM left the hospital.

"We were forced to remain inside till Yogi Adityanath's visit", claimed a local scribe in Moradabad.

Singh, however, claimed that the scribes were simply asked not to disrupt the program.

Barely a few days back three journos were arrested for making alleged objectionable comments on Adityanath.