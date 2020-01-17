JP Nadda challenges Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on Citizenship Act

The BJP's working president J P Nadda on Friday targetted Rahul Gandhi on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the Congress leader has been misleading people, even though he had no knowledge and understanding of the provisions of the Act.

While addressing an event organised to spread awareness about the CAA, Nadda also dared Rahul to speak 10 sentences on the CAA and clearly explain the problems that he had with its provisions "in two lines".

“Without having any knowledge and understanding about it, Rahul Gandhi is showcasing his wisdom and misleading people on the CAA. You (Gandhi) speak 10 lines on the CAA and explain what is your problem with it in two lines. I invite (Gandhi),” the BJP leader said, adding “The Congress doesn't have any leader left in the party who could understand the CAA.”

Gandhi has been spearheading the Congress nationwide protests on the CAA.

Defending the CAA, Nadda said those opposing the amended law were “weakening” the nation.

He also lashed out at Left parties and "Left-liberals" over their stand on the CAA, asking how Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh could face religious persecution when the community members were in majority in the two neighbouring countries.

“For the Congress and Left parties, votes are first, then comes the country. It is unfortunate. But, for Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), country is first, then comes the vote politics. This is what we have to understand,” Nadda said.