JP Nadda in Bengal on Saturday to reach out to farmers

JP Nadda in Bengal on Saturday to reach out to farmers

Party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will spend most of the day with farmers of Jagdanandpur village during his day-long trip to the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 18:57 ist
BJP president JP Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president JP Nadda will reach out to farmers in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday by addressing them in Burdwan and also kickstart his party's door-to-door rice collection, aimed at underlining its "commitment" to peasants' growth, progress and prosperity.

Party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will spend most of the day with farmers of Jagdanandpur village during his day-long trip to the state.

The BJP chief will hold a roadshow from Burdwan Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in Burdwan and address a press conference, too. 

His address at "Krishok Surokkha Gram Sabha" (Farmers security village meeting) in Jagadanandpur will mark the beginning of 40,000 such meetings to be held by the BJP across West Bengal before the assembly elections, Baluni said. 

As part of its plan to collect a fistful of rice from farmers, the BJP plans to reach out to the homes of all the 73 lakh villages across the state. 

The saffron party has launched an aggressive campaign in the state in its bid to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state. 

With Banerjee, also the head of the Trinamool Congress, backing the farmers who are protesting against the three agriculture laws, the BJP has gone all out to convince farmers about the "benefits" of these Acts and asserted that a large number of them support them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
JP Nadda
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 