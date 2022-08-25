Kejriwal questions source of Rs 800 cr 'offered' by BJP

Kejriwal questions source of Rs 800 crore 'offered' by BJP to 40 AAP MLAs

Kejriwal said people have elected a 'hardcore honest' government in Delhi, which will not betray them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 15:26 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the source of the Rs 800 crore allegedly offered by the BJP to 40 AAP MLAs for switching sides.

After a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators at his residence, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Rajghat to pray for the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Operation Lotus".

Also Read | 40 MLAs targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each, alleges AAP

"Even mattresses and walls at my deputy Manish Sisodia's residence were searched by the CBI but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. A day after the CBI's raids, Sisodia was approached by the BJP with an offer of the chief minister's post and to betray Kejriwal. I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief minister's post," Kejriwal told reporters.

He said people have elected a "hardcore honest" government in Delhi, which will not betray them.

Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 