'Kejriwal wants to become PM of independent Khalistan': What did Kumar Vishwas say?

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas stoked controversy earlier this week after he accused party supremo Arvind Kejriwal of wanting "to become the Prime Minister of Independent Khalistan". Kejriwal has been under attack from both the Congress and the BJP who have questioned him over Vishwas's accusations of supporting separatists in Punjab.

After reviewing the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations, the Centre decided to give 'Y' category security to Vishwas. But what led this to this and what is the Chief Minister's stand? Let us take a look:

Also read: As Punjab goes to vote, will AAP be the gamechanger?

Recently, a video clip went viral which showed Vishwas alleging that Kejriwal wanted to become either the Punjab Chief Minister or Prime Minister of an Independent Khalistan without naming him. The AAP chief was also seen meeting separatist elements during the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Vishwas alleged, accusing Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the Assembly elections in Punjab. The Election Commission banned the circulation of the video clip but later lifted it.

'BJP, Congress joined hands to target AAP'

A letter, purportedly written by the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Gurmukhi extending support to AAP, was forwarded to the Union home minister Amit Shah by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with a personal note saying the matter was "serious" and compromised the security and integrity of the nation. Shah said the Centre has taken a "serious" note of a pro-Khalistan group's letter.

Also read: Man they call 'terrorist' built 12,430 smart classrooms, says Arvind Kejriwal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also asked Kejriwal to clarify if the allegation levelled against him by his former party colleague Kumar Vishwas was true. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also asked Kejriwal why is he not clarifying the charges levelled against him by AAP co-founder Vishwas.

Kejriwal said leaders of the BJP, Congress and their allies have joined hands to target him over Vishwas's accusations which he dubbed as "laughable". Reacting to the allegations levelled against him, Kejriwal said he is the "world's sweetest terrorist" who provides hospitals, schools, electricity etc.

"This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist and if that is the case, what were security agencies doing in the last 10 years? "I must thank the poet (Kumar Vishwas) for identifying me, I would be the world's sweetest terrorist, a terrorist who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water," Kejriwal said.

Protests against Kejriwal

The Congress' youth wing staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi over the allegations. Addressing the protesters, IYC president Srinivas BV said that everyone wanted Kejriwal to answer the allegations if he got help from Khalistani supporters in the elections.

Also read: For BJP, Punjab polls step towards expanding its footprint in the state

A group of poets Saturday have sought an apology from the AAP chief, accusing him of insulting poets in his rebuttal to Vishwas' allegations. The group of 40 poets also raked up the charge that Kejriwal had stayed at the house of an alleged pro-Khalistan terrorist during the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab.

With the AAP seen to be a key contender for power in Punjab, its rivals Congress and the BJP have seized on the row to corner Kejriwal.

(With agency inputs)

Check out latest DH videos on Assembly elections 2022 here