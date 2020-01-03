Kerala CM writes to 11 Chief Ministers on CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to his counterparts of eleven states opposed to CAA urging that they may also consider passing resolutions against CAA in state assemblies as did by Kerala.

States which have the opinion that CAA should be repealed can also consider passing resolutions in the assemblies so that it would be an eye opener to the proponents of CAA and NRC, said the letter sent to CMs of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Odisha.

The Kerala Chief Minister's initiative came at a time when the BJP was trying to frame the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly on December 31 as a void maintaining that only Parliament has powers over citizenship laws. Except the lone BJP MLA in Kerala, MLAs of CPM-led ruling left front and Congress-led opposition, had backed the resolution urging centre to repeal the CAA.

A joint stir initiated by the Kerala government earlier along with the Opposition against CAA had also received national attention.

Kerala CM's letter:

Apprehensions have arisen among large sections of our society consequent to the CAA. The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from various cross sections of the society irrespective of any difference they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of our polity which form the corner stone of Indian democracy. We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times will ultimately emerge stronger. Kerala has decided to address the apprehensions about NRC and that preparation of NPR will lead to NRC by staying all activities relating to NPR in the state.

In this regard, kind attention is drawn to the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly on December 31 expressing its concern regarding the impact the CAA will have on our nation's secular credentials. The resolution requested the central government to repeal the CAA. States which have the opinion that CAA should be repealed can also consider similar steps so that it will be an eye opener to the proponents of the CAA and the NRC.