Khadi for nation, polyester for flag: Opposition attacks Modi's 'doublespeak'

Senior Opposition leaders on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "doublespeak" on Khadi, saying his words and actions "never match".

The attack came as Modi on Saturday said khadi can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of a developed Atmanirbhar Bharat and that in the past eight years of his rule, it has been promoted far more, compared to the past.

Once a symbol of self-respect, khadi, the homespun textile, was treated as an inferior product after Independence, Modi claimed while speaking during 'Khadi Utsav' on Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

"'Khadi for Nation' but Chinese Polyester for National flag! As always, the words and actions of the PM never match," top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "the sheer brazenness to talk about Khadi after having amended the flag code to destroy our small manufacturers in Khadi is reflective of the doublespeak indulged in by these persons of Hindutva ideology."

The Opposition parties had earlier questioned the change in flag code to allow polyester flags, which they said were to help Chinese businesses.

The government had in December last year amended the Flag Code of India, 2002 to allow machine made polyester flags and officials are claiming that the move would help in bringing down the cost of tricolour and help in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Earlier, only handspun, handwoven, cotton or silk khadi bunting were allowed.

Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha, the only unit licensed to produce khadi national flags, had said that it was facing closure as a result of this decision.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh had tweeted earlier, "those who did not participate in the freedom struggle, did not hoist the tricolour in Nagpur for 52 years, what will they understand about the country's relationship with the tricolour and khadi. By allowing the import of the tricolour of polyester, arrangements were made to install 'Har Ghar China's Tricolour'-- the China who occupied our land."