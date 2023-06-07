Kolhapur clashes: 'Aurangzeb ki auladein' behind law and order situation, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence.

Speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the acts of glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. He said a probe would be conducted to identify the people who are instigating a section of youths.

He was speaking against the backdrop of some youths displaying photos of 17th Century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by some local people.

The BJP leader claimed that a riot-like situation is developing in some areas of the state only because people of a particular community are glorifying Aurangzeb.

"Some politicians had been saying that there could be a riot-like situation in the state. Responding to the comments of these leaders, youths of a particular community showcased pictures of Aurangzeb. They also glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. It cannot be a mere coincidence.

"Why suddenly these images have been displayed in various districts of Maharashtra? It does not happen easily or automatically. As it cannot be a mere coincidence, we will have to dig deeper into this matter,” he said.

Fadnavis also said he was surprised that in Kolhapur, a chief leader of the Opposition said that he was aware that riots will happen.

"After his statement, some youth there glorified Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, and thereafter comes a reaction. Is there a connection between the statement and the incidents? We are conducting a probe into who is glorifying Aurangzeb and who is provoking people to do so. Once the probe is over, I will reveal those things," he said.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had claimed "The rulers are responsible to establish law and order in the state. If the ruling parties and their people come out on roads and create a rift between two religions, then it is not a good sign".

Without taking names, Fadnavis said “I can easily see that all these leaders are talking the same language. People of a particular community are helping them and glorifying Aurangzeb. The riot-like situation is taking place in some areas only because people of a particular community are glorifying Aurangzeb”.

“Maharashtra follows the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We all have seen some leaders attempting to show Aurangzeb as a patriot. We will have to inquire how some leaders talk the same language and how they receive a quick response," he added.

Later speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said suddenly Aurangzeb's "auladein" (progenies) have taken birth in Maharashtra but the government will find out the people responsible for creating the law and order situation.

"Displaying Aurangzeb's photos and keeping a mobile status (on Tipu Sultan); this is creating tension in society. We will find the real culprits who are deliberately disturbing the law and order and defaming the state," he said.

Notably, police recently registered a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Aurangzeb during a procession on Sunday.

In Kolhapur, a group of right-wing activists held a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by some people. Later, some people hurled stones, forcing police to use force against them, a police officer said.