Lakhimpur Kheri killings give new lifeline to Opposition ahead of UP election

The killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has given a new lifeline for the Opposition, especially the Congress, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year with top leaders making a beeline to the families of victims, as the ruling BJP scrambled for a fire-fight to tackle any possible electoral rumblings.

Sensing that the optics were not going in its favour after remaining adamant for two days on not allowing the Opposition leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday changed the strategy, releasing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi from detention and allowing her, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders to visit the victims' families.

At the same time, the BJP made it clear that it was not in a mood to sack Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, who is in the eye of a storm over allegations that his son drove the vehicle that rammed into farmers killing four of them, despite vociferous demands. Mishra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended office on Wednesday.

The Opposition parties had immediately hit the ground after the news broke out on Sunday about the incident in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed.

The episode has specifically given a push to Congress, which has been saddled with troubles in various states including where it is in power, as warring leaders got together to rally behind the Gandhis. Opposition parties were quick to draw a parallel with the British rule and leaders like Sharad Pawar and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi equated the Lakhimpur Kheri episode as Jallianwala Bagh.

While Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP and BSP leaders among others were prevented initially, leaders of Trinamool Congress and RLD dodged the authorities to reach Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday itself.

The UP government's move to allow leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri came, soon after Rahul took off for Lucknow en-route Lakhimpur Kheri after holding a press conference in Delhi accusing the Narendra Modi government of "systematically attacking" the farmers and claiming that India was now under "dictatorship" with leaders not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also held a press conference attacking the BJP government. "Why have the murderers not been arrested? Why is the state protecting the culprits? Is there no value in life? Criminals mercilessly ran their cars over innocent people only to have the entire system bow down before them and shield them from the law," he said.

The BJP has been on a backfoot after videos surfaced that showed that a vehicle belonging to the Minister of State had rammed into protesters, and party MP Varun Gandhi, who is a cousin of Rahul and Priyanka, demanded action against culprits.

As Rahul touched down in Lucknow, Congress Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Channi accompanying him separately announced Rs 50 lakh each to families of four farmers and the journalist who lost their lives. In between, the UP government announced that it would be allowing leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

At the airport, there was drama as Rahul and the Congress Chief Ministers were not allowed to leave the facility after they refused to drive to Lakhimpur Kheri in government vehicles. Rahul insisted that he would travel in a private vehicle and a video released by Congress showed security personnel not allowing him to leave the premises.

However, soon after, the UP authorities allowed Rahul and others to leave in their own vehicles following which he met Priyanka, who was by then released from custody, in Sitapur, before heading to Lakhimpur Kheri late in the evening.

While the episode once again led to questions on the possibility of Opposition unity, Rahul told a press conference in Delhi that the idea was good but at this moment, one does not need "a distraction" from farmers' issues. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had met Rahul on Tuesday to press for united action.

"Sooner than later, there will be an explosion the size of which people do not understand. We are telling the government that let the democratic process work and do not interfere in it. It is a safety valve and if you shut the safety valve, other problems will arise," he said.

He said that leaders are visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to give confidence to people. "You cannot be run over by a criminal who calls himself the son of a (Minister of State) Home Minister and then nothing happens. We are not going to allow that. That is the message we are going to give them. A message of hope. Today, those families of farmers do not have hope," he said.

