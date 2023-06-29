Leaders who ditched NDA must be punished, says HM Amit Shah at Bihar rally

Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bihar on Thursday said that leaders who have ditched the NDA "must be punished".

He also said that Opposition leaders who attended June 23 meeting in Patna were involved in scams.

"Nitish Kumar must explain what he has done for Bihar. He has merely changed his alliance partners," Shah said at the rally.