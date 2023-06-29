Leaders who ditched NDA must be punished: Shah in Bihar

Leaders who ditched NDA must be punished, says HM Amit Shah at Bihar rally

Shah had last visited Bihar nearly three months ago.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 16:41 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bihar on Thursday said that leaders who have ditched the NDA "must be punished".

He also said that Opposition leaders who attended June 23 meeting in Patna were involved in scams.

Manipur: Biren Singh meets Amit Shah; HM concerned over 'visible lawlessness' in the Valley

"Nitish Kumar must explain what he has done for Bihar. He has merely changed his alliance partners," Shah said at the rally.

India News
Bihar
Amit Shah
BJP

