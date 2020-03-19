Lok Sabha passes bill to accord 'national importance' tag to cluster of ayurveda institutes in Gujarat

Lok Sabha on Thursday approved a bill which seeks to accord the status of institution of national importance to a Jamnagar-based cluster of ayurveda institutes.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar will be granted institution of national importance by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar.

Moving the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill for passage, the Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Shripad Yesso Naik said people across the globe are now showing greater interest in ayurveda which has its origin in India.

Some amendments moved by Opposition members were defeated by voice vote. The three institutes which would be clubbed are Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences.