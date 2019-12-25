Lone NCP MLA from Jharkhand meets Pawar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 25 2019, 16:40pm ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2019, 16:40pm ist

Kamlesh Kumar Singh, the lone NCP candidate to win a seat in just-held Jharkhand Assembly election, met party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.

Singh, elected from the Hussainabad assembly seat in Palamu district, paid a courtesy visit to Pawar in Pune, the NCP tweeted.

"Pawar Saheb extended him wishes for the future," the party said on the micro-blogging site.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance emerged victorious in Jharkhand, dislodging the BJP from the power in the primarily tribal state, where Assembly poll results were announced on Monday. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jharkhand
Assembly Elections 2019
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Comments (+)
 