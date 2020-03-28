LS speaker urges MPs to donate for coroanavirus relief

LS speaker urges MPs to allocate Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund for coronavirus relief

  • Mar 28 2020, 20:09 ist
Speaker Om Birla. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday requested MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19 and "as public representatives, it is our duty to stand with the people", Birla said in a letter to all Lok Sabha members.

He urged the parliamentarians to allocate the Rs 1 crore to local authorities in their respective constituencies.

Birla has already announced to give his one month's salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

