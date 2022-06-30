Maharashtra News Live: The decision we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva, says Eknath Shinde

A day after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the Maharashtra CM, the BJP and Shiv Sena rebels led by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde staked their claim to form the next government in the state. In a surprise development, however, Fadnavis said that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM of the state and he will not be part of the ministry but "support it from outside" instead. Stay tuned for more updates.
Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as Maharashtra Chief Minister
Devendra Fadnavis not becoming CM of Maharashtra proves that he is not sure of support of all the 40 dissident Shiv Sena MLAs with Eknath Shinde, says NCP's Clyde Castro
BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn't take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah & other BJP leaders that they showed generosity & made Balasaheb's Sainik the CM of the state: Eknath Shinde
The decision we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva & for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us: Eknath Shinde
Only Shinde will be sworn in today. The Cabinet expansion will take place later: Devendra Fandavis
BJP will support the Shinde government, says Devendra Fadnavis
The Eknath Shinde group decided not to stay with NCP and Congress, but Uddhav Thackarey preferred them more than his own people, but I would not say much on it: Devendra Fadnavis
In the last 2.5 years, the MVA was riddled with corruption, they stopped infrastructure projects, two ministers went to jail: Devendra Fadnavis
The BJP and Shiv Sena contested elections together in 2019, but after the results came in, the Shiv Sena leadership took a different decision and had an alliance with NCP and Congress, it was disrespecting the mandate: Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, stake claim to form government
Can Uddhav regain Sena's hardline Hindutva identity?
The rebellion in the Shiv Sena not only led to the collapse of the 31-month-long MVA government and the unceremonious exit of Uddhav Thackeray, but also raised question marks about his hold over the party and the very existence of his political outfit, which is being accused of losing its hardline Hindutva identity following a tie-up with the NCP and Congress.
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde expected to address media after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde leave for Raj Bhavan
Maharashtra Congress leaders and MLAs met Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree
No hindrance from our side to rebels if they tie up with BJP: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the rebels have chosen their way and there would be no hindrance from the party in the path of the dissidents to associate with the BJP, and the Sena will play the role of constructive opposition to the new government.
Eknath Shinde reaches Devendra Fadnavis' residence, to discuss modalities of forming government
Watch | Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde arrives at Mumbai airport from Goa
Congress and Shiv Sena leaders with Uddhav Thackeray in Matoshree
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde lands at Mumbai airport from Goa
"If there will be a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, then we will go tomorrow (to Mumbai)," says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde are likely to meet Governor today & stake claim to form government: Sources
As Maharashtra's MVA govt crumbles, a look at its turbulent 2.5 years
In November 2019 when Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power sending BJP to the Opposition benches, Uddhav Thackeray would not have realised what was lying ahead.
Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the evening
Ready to talk to Uddhav if he breaks alliance with MVA, says rebel MLA
We are not against the Thackeray family… We are ready to talk to Uddhav Ji if he breaks the alliance with MVA but he is still with them. We have not gone to SC against Thackeray. We still have respect for Thackeray Ji: Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp
We haven't backstabbed anyone, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA
Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state...We've not backstabbed anyone, such statements given by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar
"MLAs are still here in Goa but I am going to Mumbai today," says rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde
We have not yet discussed on Leader of Opposition, says state NCP chief Jayant Patil
Uddhav didn't like a few things, so he resigned: Balasaheb Thorat
I feel that he (Uddhav Thackeray) should've faced a trust vote but he gave his farewell speech at the end of the Cabinet meeting itself. Uddhav Thackeray is a sensitive person with simple nature. He did not like a few things, so he resigned: Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat
All our MLAs were present for the trust vote today. But now the next strategy will be discussed in today's meeting (in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan)... there's no dispute in Congress regarding the name change of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat
No talks yet with BJP on ministerial posts but talks will happen soon, says Shiv Sena rebel group leader
Day after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, BJP leaders huddle in Mumbai to decide next course of action
The BJP, which is expected to stake claim to form the next government in Maharashtra soon following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister, will be holding a series of meetings here on Thursday to decide the future course of action, where party's state in-charge C T Ravi will remain present, party sources said.
From today, we are in the role of Opposition, says state Congress President
Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work & come to power on our own once again: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste & religion support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
All Congress MLAs to shortly meet at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the present political situation in Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde likely to address MLAs in Goa today
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to address the MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before they leave for Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp
Fadnavis, Shinde will decide next course of action, says Maharashtra BJP chief
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.
A large section of NCP and Congress leaders feel Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackarey should not have resigned as Maharashtra CM have faced the floor test and gone down fighting.
BJP in Goa wishes ex-Maha CM Fadnavis; shares his catchphrase
Amid the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Goa BJP leaders and supporters on late Wednesday congratulated former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis by posting his popular catchphrase "mi punha yein" (I will come back again) on social media.
His catchphrase had became popular during his campaign for the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
Uddhav's new challenge: Resurrecting Sena's old glory
Weathering storms like Covid-19 and leading an unlikely coalition in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has come a long way in the past two and half years. He now faces a much bigger challenge — to resurrect the Shiv Sena that his charismatic late father Balasaheb Thackeray founded on 19 June, 1966.
