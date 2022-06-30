Maharashtra News Live: The decision we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva, says Eknath Shinde

A day after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the Maharashtra CM, the BJP and Shiv Sena rebels led by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde staked their claim to form the next government in the state. In a surprise development, however, Fadnavis said that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM of the state and he will not be part of the ministry but "support it from outside" instead. Stay tuned for more updates.