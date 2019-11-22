Maharashtra: 'Govt will be formed hopefully by weekend'

Hoping that the government will soon be formed in Maharashtra which is currently under the President's rule, the Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal urged Congress' acting president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar to take “initiatives” towards government formation in the State.

A new government in Maharashtra should be in place before December and a final decision on it will be taken in a day or two, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, amid parleys between his party and the Congress-NCP combine.