Maharashtra: Nashik's election battle heading for photo finish 

The elections to Nashik Division Graduates’ seat of Maharashtra Legislative Council is set to be interesting with the political situation reversing with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi set to support rebels of each other’s camps.

A total of 29 candidates are in fray and the situation would become clear on Monday, the last day of the withdrawals.

The elections are scheduled for January 30.

The Congress party’s official candidate Dr Sudhir Tambe - who was given the AB Form had withdrawn from the race in support of his son Satyajyeet Tambe, who has filed his papers as an Independent candidate and set to seek support of the BJP.

The Tambe father-son duo are expected to face disciplinary action from the party as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has already sent a report to the Congress high-command.

On the other hand, in a surprising development, BJP’s Shubhangi Patil, who has not been given the AB From, met Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and has been assured support.

Thackeray would be speaking formally to Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, state NCP President Jayant Patil, state Congress President Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat to ensure MVA support to the Independent candidate.

Thus, the Maha Vikas Aghadi would be supporting Patil, who is associated with Maharashtra Teachers’ Association and Maharashtra Students’ Association.

It may be mentioned, last year Patil had joined BJP in presence of state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

On being asked about support to Tambe, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP, said: “You will come to know at an appropriate time.”

"He has not yet sought support…but if he approaches, this would be discussed in the state Parliamentary board and the central Parliamentary board and then a call would be taken,” added Bawankule.