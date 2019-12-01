Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi forms govt in Maharashtra

Sajith Kumar
  • Dec 01 2019, 07:39am ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2019, 07:39am ist

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra along with six ministers, as the political crisis in the state ended with an outcome few would have predicted when the results were announced on Oct 24
Drenching in rains in his iconic spotless-white half-shirt, the photo of Sharad Pawar went viral on social media, just hours before people pressed buttons in EVMs.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday launched a diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah accusing them of making “shameless” attempts to “subvert democracy” in Maharashtra, which was “totally exposed” by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister- designate Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met NCP president Sharad Pawar, a day ahead of the former's oath-taking ceremony as the process of forming the new council of ministers gathered momentum.

