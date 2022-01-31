Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must reach all: Gehlot

Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must reach all to strengthen spirit of brotherhood in country: Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 31 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 01:17 ist
Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI file photo

On the occasion of the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the ideals of the Father of the Nation must reach all people to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood, love and harmony in the country.

He said the state government is working with dedication to carry the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, fondly known as Bapu, to the younger generation.

Speaking on the topic 'Vishwa Ke Gandhi' through a video conference on Shaheed Diwas, Gehlot stressed that Mahatma Gandhi's principles can show the right direction in the current atmosphere of terrorism, violence, fanaticism and mutual distrust prevailing in the world.

The youth should read about the freedom struggle of the country and about leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Vallabhbhai Patel, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and B. R. Ambedkar among others, he said.

"Then only they will know the history and no one can mislead them."

The chief minister said the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi is the only effective solution to the problems arising from violence, hatred and terror.

Gehlot said that Mahatma Gandhi Sansthan and Gandhi Darshan Museum are being built in Jaipur to carry Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to the general public.

On the occasion, he also unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Jhunjhunu district collectorate.

