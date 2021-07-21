Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over Pegasus issue, calls for anti-BJP front

Lashing out against the Centre over the Pegasus issue and accusing it of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders, Ministers, judges and bureaucrats, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Opposition parties to form an anti-BJP front. She was addressing the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.

“The phones of Ministers, Opposition leaders, judges, Ministers and bureaucrats are being tapped. If the BJP loved democracy it would not have bulldozed the federal structure in the country. I urge all the (Opposition ruled) states to unite and set up a front. This is the right time to prepare for battle,” said Mamata.

Read | How you can be better protected against Pegasus spyware

She also said that she will be going to Delhi soon and if NC supremo Sharad Pawar or Congress leader P Chidambaram convened a meeting of Opposition leaders she will attend it. Leaders such as Pawar, Chidambaram as well as leaders from the Akali Dal, Samajwadi Party and DMK listened to her speech virtually from Delhi.

“Instead of preserving democracy the BJP is resorting to spying across the country,” said Mamata.

The TMC supremo further alleged that she was unable to call any Opposition leader as her phone was being tapped.