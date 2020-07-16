Man buried alive as retaining wall collapses in Himachal Pradesh

Man buried alive as wall collapses in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
Shimla
  Jul 16 2020
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 18:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A man was buried alive and another injured after a retaining wall collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Boileauganj police station area, they said.

“Pyare Lal Sharma (48) of Mandolghat village in Sunni tehsil was buried alive under the debris of the retaining wall near old barrier in Boileauganj police station area,” Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

Prem Lal (58) of Baleri village sustained injuries in the incident, the officer said, adding that he is undergoing treatment at IGMC hospital.

The police have initiated proceedings under Section 144 (banning unlawful assembly of people) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

