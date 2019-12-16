MANUU students protest against violence in Jamia

Students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi.

Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunday night which continued beyond midnight with several students raising slogans against the central government. The MANUU students unions gave a call to boycott various exams scheduled from Monday, a MANUU official said.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, where the police entered after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act nearby spiralled out of control on Sunday evening. Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the contentious Act.