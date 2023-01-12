Many good things in Ramcharitmanas, but stand by statement: Bihar minister

A Bihar minister who sparked an uproar over his comments on the Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas by saying that it sowed the seeds of hatred said that he stood by his statement "but there are many good things in it."

"Many good things are also said in Ramcharitmanas but sayings that create hatred and division should be opposed. I am still standing strong on my statement, instead (BJP) should ask for apologies," state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar told ANI.

The minister had claimed on Wednesday that the Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti were books that divided society and spread hatred.

"Ramcharitmanas was opposed because it said that the lower section of society becomes poisonous if they get educated. Books like Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti and MS Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts created a social divide," the minister said, according to a report by India Today.

The comments had sparked a strong reaction by the BJP, with national spokesperson of the party, Shehzad Poonawalla saying "This is not sanyog but votebank ka udyog."

"Bihar Education Minister from RJD “Ramcharit Manas spreads hatred”. Few days ago Jagdanand Singh said “Ram Janmbhoomi is nafrat ki zameen”. This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka Udyog. Will action be taken? RJD bats for PFI , SIMI but abuses HINDU Astha for vote?" Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni in Ayodhya has announced a reward of Rs 10 crore on the minister. He said that whoever brings Chandra Shekhar's tongue will be given a reward of Rs 10 crore, adding that such a minister should be sacked immediately.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, also expressed strong displeasure over this statement. He said that if action is not taken against the minister, the seers will not remain silent.

