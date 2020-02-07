Maoists, Kashmiri militants should follow Bodos' path to quit violence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Maoists, Kashmiri militants and those in rest of the Northeast should follow the Bodo youths in Assam, who decided to quit the decades-long path of violence and joined the mainstream by signing an accord with the government.

"Be it in the left wing extemist affected areas or in Jammu and Kashmir or all other groups in the Northeast, who still believe in the path of violence, in guns, bombs and pistols can learn from the Bodo youths and take inspiration to leave the path of violence. Let me tell one thing that violence has never brought any success, neither has it solved any problem. So I appeal everyone today to leave the feeling of enmity and come forward to join the mainstream of society and family life," Modi said while addressing a massive crowd at Khargaon-Tengapara in the outskirts of Kokrajhar in western Assam.

The rally was organised to celebrate the signing of new Bodo Accord, which was signed with all groups representing the Bodo community including all four factions of insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on January 27. A total of 1,615 members of NDFB had laid down their weapons on January 30 and decided to join the mainstream.

The accord promises to exclude several non-Bodo villages from Bodoland Territorial Council's ambit and rename the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts into Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It also promised a special package of Rs 1,500 crore for development in BTR in the next three years, establish several new higher educational institutes, accord associate official state language status to Bodo language, beside others.

Accord ends all demands:

Modi said the new accord put an end to all demands of the Bodo Movement, which was launched nearly five decades ago. "Now development is the first and last priority. Today I want to assure all here that the government will listen to all your sorrows, pains and problems. I can understand the pain and problems you had undegone during these years. Never allow the violence to return to this region and Assam," Modi said in the rally, which was attended by more than four lakh people.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured that the new accord was not only for the Bodos but all other communities living in BTAD area and none has any reason to be worried.