Masterstroke, says Shot Gun about Karnataka speaker

Congress leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha has a word of praise for Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

"There is more hope & light at the end of the tunnel, now for the Karnataka Government with the masterstroke played by the Hon'ble Speaker.

This has certainly been able to put life into the death of the present situation," the Shot Gun tweeted.

However, Sinha, who has switched over from BJP to Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls, said: " But, still very politely I would like to pose a very simple question...Sir, what is the need of doing all this? Why now in Karnataka? Jio aur jeene do....that should be the policy, Sir.

This unsettling the settled ones is neither advisable nor desirable, especially at this juncture. Long Live Karnataka! Long Live Karnataka Govt. Jai Hind!".