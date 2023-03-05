Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma's bid fails, UDP, PDF lends support to Conrad's NPP

An effort by Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma to stitch an anti-NPP coalition in Meghalaya seems to have failed with United Democratic Party (UDP), the second biggest party and People's Democratic Front (PDF) on Sunday extending support to Conrad Sangma to form the new government.

Conrad Sangma-led NPP on March 3 had staked claim to form the next government claiming that he has support of 32 MLAs. But former CM and Trinamool MLA, Mukul Sangma said efforts were on to stitch an anti-NPP coalition in the state. Conrad's party said apart from 26 NPP MLAs, they had support of two MLAs belonging to BJP, two of Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two Independents.

However, on Friday HSPDP claimed that it did not "authorise" its two MLAs to extend support to the NPP-led government. Some miscreants had even burnt the house of an MLA of HSPDP and some NGOs also asked the two MLAs to withdraw support from the Conrad-led coalition.

Trinamool Congress for the first time won only five seats in Meghalaya but Mukul reportedly convened a meeting of MLAs belonging to UDP, HSPDP, Voice of People's Party (VPP) and others in order to stitch an anti-NPP front. Mukul said people had voted for an anti-NPP government and so did not give absolute majority to any party. VPP, a new party, won four seats.

But the support extended by UDP and PDF to Conrad-led coalition dashed Mukul's hope. Mukul won from Songsak Assembly constituency this time.

In its letter of support to NPP, PDF said they decided to support the government in order to "ensure stability of the government and also to work in unity for prosperity of the state and its people."

Welcoming UDP and PDF's support, Conrad Sangma tweeted, "The strong support from the homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people."

Repeat of 2018:

In 2018, Congress led by Mukul had emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats (out of 60) but Conrad stitched an alliance, denying Mukul to form the Congress-led government for the third time in a row.

The Conrad-led alliance, which subsequently formed the government, had UDP, BJP, HSPDP, PDF and others as partners. This time, however, the parties contested the elections separately. Mukul and 11 other Congress MLAs joined Trinamool in November 2021 making TMC the principal Opposition party.

Congress managed to win only five seats this time. The Conrad Sangma-led government will take oath on March 7.