Modi 2.0 to introduce Ujjwala 2.0 ahead of UP Assembly polls

In a redux of past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second version of his pet scheme, Ujjwala, from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh months before the state Assembly polls.

Modi's party BJP had won a massive 312 of total 403 Assembly seats in UP in 2017 and the Ujjwala scheme to provide free gas connections was considered a key propeller behind this result. Women from the rural hinterlands of the state had backed Modi like never before.

The Ujjwala scheme's first version was launched in May 2016 – 14 months before the 2017 UP polls. This time the gap between the second launch and the polls is eight months.

Indicating an attempt to reach out to migrants, who have suffered heavily during the corona crisis, the government has ensured that in Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both ‘family declaration’ and as a ‘proof of address’ will suffice.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba Uttar Pradesh on 10th August, 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. During the event, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will also address the nation," a government statement said tracing the journey from Ujjwala 1.0 to Ujjwala 2.0

During Ujjwala 1.0 — launched in 2016 — a target was set to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands).

The target was also revised later to 8 Crore LPG connections and achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date, the government said.

In the Union budget for FY 21-22, a provision for an additional one crore LPG connections under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY, the official statement said.

"Along with a deposit free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. Also, the enrollment procedure will require minimum paperwork," it added.

Modi will also release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday. The scheme entails an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each.

The release of the next instalment of financial benefit under the scheme via video conferencing, will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The prime minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation.