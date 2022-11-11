Modi became PM as Cong protected democracy: Kharge

Modi became PM as Congress protected democracy, Constitution: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge said that today the Constitution and democracy are in danger

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 11 2022, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 00:18 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a public meeting amid the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nanded district, Maharashtra, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Centre, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said Narendra Modi could become Prime Minister as Congress protected democracy and the Indian Constitution. 

“You have been saying all these years that Congress has done nothing in last 70 years….but let me tell you that you would become the Prime Minister if the Congress had not protected democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge said, addressing a mammoth rally in Nanded in Maharashtra, coinciding with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also Read | I walked to Kedarnath shrine but RSS man took chopper: Rahul Gandhi

Kharge said that today the Constitution and democracy are in danger. “In 70 years, the Congress built institutions but the government is trying to sell it off…see what’s happening to airports, ports, roads and PSUs,” he said. 

“In the last 9 years, we have been hearing ‘jumlebaazi’…where is the Rs 15 lakh you promised…where are two crore jobs per year,” he said. 

Kharge accused the BJP of misusing government agencies to threaten political opponents. 

Narendra Modi
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics

