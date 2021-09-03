Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the biggest national issue is unemployment and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is "harmful for employment".

Taking to Twitter, he posted a screenshot of a media report that cited data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to claim that over 15 lakh people in the country lost their jobs in August.

"The Modi government is harmful for employment. It does not promote or support any kind of business or employment not belonging to friends and instead is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them," the former Congress chief alleged.

A pretence of self-reliance is expected from the people of the country, he said in his tweet in Hindi, adding, "issued in public interest".

In another tweet, Gandhi said the biggest national issue is unemployment for which there are "some direct solutions -- Don't sell PSU-PSB, give monetary help to MSME, think about the country not friends". But the central government doesn't want solutions, Gandhi added.

Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the country's economy and flagging concerns over job losses, demanding corrective measures to boost employment. The government has dismissed the opposition party's criticism and rebutted all allegations.