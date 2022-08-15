Modi’s entreaty on Independence Day: Root out corruption, nepotism, embrace ‘Panch Pran’

Corruption and nepotism were the two big evils that needed to be rooted out from India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, celebrating the 76th Independence Day.

He also set the goal of turning India into a “developed nation” by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence.

“The corrupt are eating away the country like termites. I have to fight against it, intensify…and…take it to a decisive point. I have come to seek your support and cooperation, so that I can fight this battle. I hope the country becomes victorious in this war,” Modi said.

The prime minister said it was a sad state of affairs to see people continue to glorify those who were convicted in corruption cases in courts of law. He said it was the same with people who were jailed for such cases. “Therefore, till there is a feeling of hatred against corrupt ones in society, this kind of mindset is not going to end.”

His comments come at a time when some of the top leaders from parties in the opposition—such as the Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party—were either arrested by investigative agencies on corruption charges, or were being questioned in related cases.

In a veiled reference to scam-accused businessmen such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who were battling corruption charges while living abroad, Modi said: “Those who fled the country after looting banks during the tenure of previous government, we have seized their property and are trying to get them back. Some have been forced to go behind the bars. We are trying to ensure that those who looted the country are compelled to return.”

According to the Prime Minister, in the last eight years, the Centre was able to save Rs 2 lakh crore from falling into the wrong hands by direct benefit transfer scheme and linking Aadhaar with mobile number.

Commenting on nepotism, Modi said: “When I talk about nepotism, people think, I am only talking about nepotism in politics, but the reality is that this malaise has spread into all institutions of the country, which adversely affects the talent.”

“I appeal to the people from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to take a pledge under the Tricolour to root out the menace of nepotism for purification of India’s politics, and all intuitions of the country in the true spirit of Indian Constitution.”

The Prime Minister asked people to embrace Panch Pran (the five life-forces) for the next 25 years. He said they were the goal of a developed India—removing any trace of colonial mindset, and taking pride in Indian roots, unity and a sense of duty among citizens. “We must take up the responsibility of fulfilling all the dreams of the freedom fighters by embracing those Panch Pran by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence,” he said.